Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 16 on a two-game losing streak, which essentially ended their hopes of making a run at the playoffs.

As frustrating as it is to miss out on the postseason, the Cowboys still believe they found plenty to build on this season. That's especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where they've been one of the more dominant teams in the league.

Defensively, however, Dallas has been awful. They hoped the experienced Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator would be a great fit along with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but it's obvious they must go in a different direction in 2026.

MORE: Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

As for this weekend, the 6-7-1 Cowboys are playing for pride as they host the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers. Led by Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers continue to trend in the right direction, making this a tough matchup for the Cowboys. That said, let's check out the odds as these two teams prepare to square off in Week 16.

Cowboys somehow favored vs. Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and by midweek, that line hadn't changed. It's rather shocking considering the Cowboys face Justin Herbert just one week after making J.J. McCarthy look like Fran Tarkenton, but somehow, the oddsmakers have faith.

Spread: Dallas -1.5

O/U: 49.5

ML: DAL -130

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: Dak Prescott on verge of major NFL honor for first time in Cowboys career

Dallas offense could struggle again to close out drives in Week 16

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Herbert under center, it's easy to think of offense first when it comes to the Chargers. That's not how they've been winning, though.

Entering Week 16, they're 15th in the NFL in offensive yards, but they're second in defense. Much like their Week 15 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles is especially stout against the pass, giving up just 2,441 yards and 12 touchdowns to opposing aerial attacks.

Dallas will be able to move the ball on the ground, but this weekend could be eerily similar to last week. That means continued stalled drives, especially when they fail to pick up big yardage on first down plays.

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks