NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster
In this story:
It's been an up-and-down year in the NFC East, but as we prepare for Week 16 of the regular season, the writing is on the wall for the Dallas Cowboys. After blowing an opportunity against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, they let the opportunity to win the division slip away.
Now, Dallas finds itself in a position where it needs to win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles have to win only one of their next three games.
MORE: Cowboys land aggressive cornerback, speedy edge in recent 2026 NFL mock draft
By this time next week, the Cowboys could be in full NFL Draft mode.
As we began to prep for Week 16, let's take a look around the division to see how the four teams stack up entering the final three weeks of the season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
4. New York Giants (2-12)
It's been a disastrous season for the New York Giants, who have now dropped eight games in a row to fall to 2-12 on the season.
If there is any consolation prize for the team, it is that they are currently in a position to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in a dead heat with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15
3. Washington Commanders (4-10)
Oh, how the might have fallen. It was less than a year ago that the Washington Commanders were in the NFC Championship, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, with the 2025 campaign winding down, the Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention and sit at just 4-10 on the year. To show just how poorly things are going in Washington, the team has shut down star quarterback Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the year.
MORE: 5 Dallas Cowboys players who delivered in heartbreaking loss to Vikings
2. Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)
The wheels have completely fallen off the Cowboys' season, after entering December on a three-game winning streak. The team appeared to be making a late postseason run, but everything has gone wrong since the calendar flipped to December.
Dallas is now on a two-game losing streak, with the embarrassing Week 15 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings essentially ending their season. It's been a waste of an incredible year for star quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: Rex Ryan roasts Dallas Cowboys for their defensive ineptitude
1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
The Philadelphia Eagles were in danger of letting the NFC East slip away, but the team was able to course correct against the Las Vegas Raiders, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Now, unless the Eagles slip up over the final three weeks and the Cowboys win out, the division title is theres for the second straight year.
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez