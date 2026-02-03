Cowboys Add Super Bowl Champion Assistant to Coach Defensive Line

After the Dallas Cowboys hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, they immediately got to work building an impressive staff.

Gone are the days of Jerry Jones hiring older coaches with decades of experience, as Parker and head coach Brian Schottenheimer are focused on finding up-and-coming coaches who can handle the ever-changing NFL. They recently hired Derrick Ansley as their passing game coordinator after he had success with the Green Bay Packers.

They also signed Ryan Smith to coach their cornerbacks, a former Arizona Cardinals assistant who also worked for Curt Cignetti.

Now, they’ve added another impressive name, hiring Marcus Dixon as their defensive line coach. Dixon, who spent the past two seasons with Brian Flores on the Minnesota Vikings staff, also has ties to Parker dating back to their days under Vic Fangio with the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with Marcus Dixon to be their defensive line coach. He worked with new DC Christian Parker in Denver and spent the last 2 seasons in Minnesota, per source. He joins Derrick Ansley (pass game coordinator) and Ryan Smith (corners). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 3, 2026

Dixon began his coaching career at his collegiate alma mater, Hampton in 2017 as a defensive line coach and director of player development. His role changed to defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2019.

His first NFL job was in 2021, with the Los Angeles Rams as an assistant defensive line coach. Working under head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dixon and the Rams won the Super Bowl that year.

Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC Wild Card game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dixon was the defensive line coach in Denver from 2022 through 2023 and spent the past two seasons with the same title in Minnesota.

Marcus Dixon returns to where his NFL career began

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Dixon before the game against the San Diego Chargers. | Jody Gomez-Imagn Images

Undrafted out of Hampton, Dixon was signed by the Cowboys in 2008. He spent two years on the practice squad and was released after his third preseason.

He was signed by the New York Jets, where he played in 22 games with four starts in three seasons. Now, he returns to where it all started for him in the NFL as he attempts to help the Cowboys' defensive line improve in 2026.

