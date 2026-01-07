NFL Draft insider Todd McShay mock draft lands Cowboys DB compared to Ed Reed

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in NFL offseason mode, which will begin with a search for a new defensive coordinator. Once a new leader of the defense is in place, the team can focus on adding talent that fits the scheme.

One of the team's best chances to begin the roster overhaul on the defensive side of the ball is the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys hold two first-round picks.

Draft insider Todd McShay recently dropped his first mock of 2026 and took a look at how the Cowboys could approach the spring.

MORE: 3x Super Bowl champ emerges as Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate by NFL insider

McShay goes with conventional wisdom and has the team double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball, with both picks going to address the league-worst pass defense.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at McShay's initial draft projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft order gets major boost after Week 18 loss

Pick No. 12: Caleb Downs, defensive back, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates during a game against the Michigan Wolverines | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs is an immediate impact player who would improve the team's dreadful secondary, especially with his versatility.

"Downs is one of the five best football players in this draft, but he could slide due to positional value and the fact that he won’t wow NFL teams with Nick Emmanwori–like numbers at the combine. But he’s also the most instinctive college defender in recent memory—maybe since Ed Reed," McShay wrote.

"Downs would be exactly what Dallas needs in terms of stability, leadership, versatility, and playmaking ability on that side of the ball."

The Cowboys need a new leader in the secondary, and it's hard to remember a time when they had a true game-changer at safety. Downs is talented enough to go much higher, making this an easy selection if he slides this far.

MORE: Stephen A. Smith shares strong reaction to Cowboys' major move

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after losing to the Syracuse Orange | GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon Terrell, would be an instant difference-maker for the Cowboys.

"Edge is the Cowboys’ biggest need after they traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, and I could see Damon Wilson II, R Mason Thomas, and a few other guys potentially working their way into the top-20 conversation by the time we get to April. But for now, I’ve got Dallas taking Terrell, who would fill a big need at corner after the departure of Trevon Diggs," McShay writes.

"It might not be the sexiest combination of Round 1 picks, but Caleb Downs and Terrell could give Dallas one of the top young secondaries in the NFL. "

This season, Terrell recorded 48 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, and nine passes defensed.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates