3x Super Bowl champ emerges as Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate by NFL insider

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in the hunt for a new defensive coordinator, following the firing of Matt Eberflus, which was a swift decision praised by the fans.

It will be the fourth straight season that the Cowboys hire a new defensive coordinator, and there has been a familiar trend. In each of those years, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have turned to a former head coach.

However, this time it could be different.

While NFL insider Albert Breer of SI.com mentioned familiar names like Raheem Morris, Brian Flores, and Jeff Ulbrich, a dark-horse candidate is three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Patricia, who is currently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’d expect the Cowboys to move fast in looking at defensive coordinator candidates with Matt Eberflus officially out," Breer writes. "And looking at Brian Schottenheimer’s background, it’d be easy to look at guys who’ve worked with Dan Quinn as fits—Schottenheimer and Quinn forged a strong relationship on Mike McCarthy’s staff, to the point where Quinn tried to bring Schottenheimer to Washington with him.

"Along those lines, Ulbrich and Morris are available, with the idea of a run at Flores or Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also floating out there."

Breer was part of Bill Belichick's staff that led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl championships. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions, but stumbled to a 13-29-1 coaching record.

After serving as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, Patricia took a week off before returning as defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what direction the front office and head coach Brian Schottenheimer ultimately turn as they search for an answer on the defensive side of the ball, but a hire like Patricia would not be a bad Plan B.

Let's just hope that the team swings for the fences during its defensive coordinator search.

