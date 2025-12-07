Dallas Cowboys land star EDGE, national champion LB in new 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions left the team's NFL playoff hopes hanging on by a thread, so if things don't go their way when the rest of the action plays out this weekend, it may be time to start looking toward the NFL Draft.

Luckily for Dallas, the team holds two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, so they can address multiple areas of need early on.

If the Cowboys follow conventional wisdom, both picks should be used to add talent on the defensive side of the ball.

MORE: Updated NFC Playoff standings entering Sunday's Week 14 games have Cowboys on ropes

In a new 2026 mock draft from USA TODAY Sports, the Cowboys do exactly that, by adding a breakout star at defensive end and a national champion linebacker.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles hits Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys can add to the defensive side of the ball while retaining a player like George Pickens in the offseason to solidify the offense, Dallas could be a dangerous team moving forward.

A closer look at the Cowboys' additions in the latest mock draft can be seen below.

No. 16: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey prepares to rush the Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bailey would bring a much-needed boost to the Cowboys' pass rush, with a breakout season for the No. 4 Red Raiders.

This season, 43 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, and 13.5 sacks.

"Dallas' defense took a step with the addition of Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defensive front," Ostly writes. "The pass rush off the edge gets a boost in Bailey, one of college football's most productive edge rushers this season."

MORE: Jerry Jones leans into ‘daydream’ as Cowboys cling to fading playoff hopes

No. 27 (via Packers): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker remains one of the biggest weaknesses for the Cowboys, so adding a versatile player at the position is a direction the team should strongly consider.

This season, Styles has recorded 80 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, and 0.5 sacks, while adding an interception, forced fumble, and three passes defensed.

"Dallas addressed edge earlier in the round and opt to shore up the middle of the defense with another Buckeye linebacker," the mock states. "Styles was originally considered the better linebacker entering the season before Reese's ascension. He offers similar size (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) with elite athleticism, good reaction and solid tackling."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

