Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 18, Cowboys cling to top 15

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field for their final game of the 2025-26 NFL campaign on Sunday afternoon, facing the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 18.

After Sunday's game, the Cowboys can then turn their attention to the offseason and the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. This year, with two first-round picks, there is a lot for Cowboys Nation to be excited about.

Entering the weekend, the Cowboys are clinging on to a top-15 selection with their first pick, while the pick that originally belonged to the Green Bay Packers is knocking on the door of the top 20.

With two picks inside of the top 25, the Cowboys will have enough of a draft arsenal to address major areas of need on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Currently, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, while the Giants sit at No. 2.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys prepare for their final game of the season can be seen below, via Tankathon

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders New York Giants New York Jets Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings New York Jets (via Colts) Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears New England Patriots Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

