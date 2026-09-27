Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 3: Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will do battle in a Week 3 contest that is taking place in Brazil.

It has been an up-and-down start to the season for quarterback Dak Prescott, who has one bad game and one good game under his belt.

Meanwhile, it has been mostly disappointing for running back Javonte Williams, who has scored twice and posted solid pass-catching production but hasn't found much room to run on the ground, mostly thanks to lackluster blocking upfront.

Pickens has been the worst of the three Cowboys this season, as he has played a clear second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb, and his two drops in the season-opener didn't help, either.

Looking ahead to Week 3, here's what we're doing with these three Cowboys players in fantasy football.

Javonte Williams star or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has not gotten off to the kind of start fantasy football owners envisioned when they drafted him.

Williams has tallied just 71 rushing yards over two games, and if not for his two touchdowns in Week 1 and 51 receiving yards in those two contests, things would be a lot worse than his RB14 overall ranking, according to Fantasy Pros.

But volume alone keeps Williams on the starting radar going into Week 3, as he's seen 16 touches per contest, which is actually lower than where we expect him to be on a weekly basis. And, being a top-15 back is more ammo to start him.

A game against the Ravens isn't daunting, with Baltimore being a middle-of-the-road matchup when it comes to fantasy points per game given up to running backs, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens are also ceding a touchdown per game to the position.

We're running Williams out there once again in Week 3.

Verdict: Start

George Pickens start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a career year, it has been two weeks to forget for Pickens, who has just nine catches for 68 yards and zero touchdowns.

It's not entirely surprising we're seeing toned-down production from Pickens, as two of his best games last season came when CeeDee Lamb was out. While there was debate about a possible changing of the guard at WR1 in Dallas before the season, Lamb has put that to bed over two games.

While he may not re-create what he did last season, Pickens is still going to get his most weeks and should finish as a WR2 in a high-powered Cowboys offense.

Week 3 presents a solid get-right spot for Pickens. Granted, the Ravens are giving up the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, but this game also has a fairly high likelihood of turning into a shootout with two potent offenses and a pair of defenses that are susceptible to getting burnt.

Consider Pickens a WR2 option with elite upside in Week 3.

Verdict: Start

Dak Prescott start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing showing in Week 1, Prescott bounced back in Week 2 with the third-most fantasy points among quarterback. He now ranks as QB8 overall as a result.

The Ravens have been average when it comes to giving up fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, so not a great matchup, but not a bad one, either.

The real appeal comes in the fact that this game could feature a lot of points, as neither defense is reliable and both offenses can score points in bunches. We're expecting QB1 production from the Cowboys' quarterback this week.

Verdict: Start