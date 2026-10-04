Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson, Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had a much better fantasy football showing in Week 3 than his teammates, tight end Jake Ferguson and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Williams posted a top-10 showing at his position last week, but both Prescott and Ferguson ranked outside the top 15, which amounted to a surprise in a game that finished 34-31.

Looking ahead to Week 4, when the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, here's our fantasy football start or sit advice for all three players.

Javonte Williams start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams finally got going on the ground last week, with the veteran back rushing for a season-high 98 yards, and he found the end zone, too. With that performance, Williams now ranks as RB11 overall, per Fantasy Pros, which makes him an RB2.

This matchup against the Texans is a bad one, though, as Houston is ceding the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, per CBS Sports, and the fifth-fewest rushing yards.

That said, his overall ranking and his expected volume is enough to keep Williams in lineups, although temper expectations to flex production this week.

Verdict: Start

Dak Prescott start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott ranks as QB7 overall, which makes him an every-week starting option in 10-team leagues.

Houston's defense has a load of talent in the secondary and along the defensive line, yet the Texans are surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and the seventh-most passing yards per game in general.

We're expecting the switch to flip against the pass at some point for such a talented defense, but because we haven't seen that through three games, we're starting Prescott in Week 4.

Verdict: Start

Jake Ferguson start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) celebrate during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We believed Ferguson would regress in the scoring department this season after he had a career-high eight touchdowns in 2025. However, through three games, it doesn't look like that'll happen because Ferguson has found pay dirt three times already. That remains the biggest reason why Ferguson is ranked as TE14.

The Texans have amounted to a middle-of-the-road matchup versus tight ends in terms of fantasy points allowed, although Houston hasn't given up a score to the position yet.

We're no doubt concerned about Ferguson's ability to rack up the kind of receiving totals needed to turn in an adequate showing in fantasy without a touchdown, but Ferguson has just barely been good enough this season to keep him in lineups this week, especially considering how shallow the position can be.

Verdict: Start

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