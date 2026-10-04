Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson, Javonte Williams
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Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had a much better fantasy football showing in Week 3 than his teammates, tight end Jake Ferguson and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Williams posted a top-10 showing at his position last week, but both Prescott and Ferguson ranked outside the top 15, which amounted to a surprise in a game that finished 34-31.
Looking ahead to Week 4, when the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, here's our fantasy football start or sit advice for all three players.
Javonte Williams start or sit advice
Williams finally got going on the ground last week, with the veteran back rushing for a season-high 98 yards, and he found the end zone, too. With that performance, Williams now ranks as RB11 overall, per Fantasy Pros, which makes him an RB2.
This matchup against the Texans is a bad one, though, as Houston is ceding the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, per CBS Sports, and the fifth-fewest rushing yards.
That said, his overall ranking and his expected volume is enough to keep Williams in lineups, although temper expectations to flex production this week.
Verdict: Start
Dak Prescott start or sit advice
Prescott ranks as QB7 overall, which makes him an every-week starting option in 10-team leagues.
Houston's defense has a load of talent in the secondary and along the defensive line, yet the Texans are surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and the seventh-most passing yards per game in general.
We're expecting the switch to flip against the pass at some point for such a talented defense, but because we haven't seen that through three games, we're starting Prescott in Week 4.
Verdict: Start
Jake Ferguson start or sit advice
We believed Ferguson would regress in the scoring department this season after he had a career-high eight touchdowns in 2025. However, through three games, it doesn't look like that'll happen because Ferguson has found pay dirt three times already. That remains the biggest reason why Ferguson is ranked as TE14.
The Texans have amounted to a middle-of-the-road matchup versus tight ends in terms of fantasy points allowed, although Houston hasn't given up a score to the position yet.
We're no doubt concerned about Ferguson's ability to rack up the kind of receiving totals needed to turn in an adequate showing in fantasy without a touchdown, but Ferguson has just barely been good enough this season to keep him in lineups this week, especially considering how shallow the position can be.
Verdict: Start
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.