Former Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Diagnosed With CTE After Death

The entire NFL world was shocked last November when it was announced that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at the age of 24.

It was revealed that Kneeland took his own life. Players around the league, as well as Kneeland's family used this sad news as a reminder that we need to be aware of our own mental health as well as those around us.

Kneeland's family continues to use his passing as a way to shed light on such important topics as they donated his brain for research. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Kneeland was suffering from Stage 1 CTE. His family, including girlfriend Catalina Mancera, released a statement saying how important it is to raise awareness following this tragedy.

"While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing," the statement from the family read. "We share this information to help people understand what NFL and other high contact sport athletes might be struggling with. Raising awareness is important to us. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life. One Love."

Cowboys teammates were shocked by Marshawn Kneeland's passing

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa takes the field with a flag honoring late defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kneeland, a second-round pick in 2024, was beloved by teammates, who were saddened by the news but also shocked to learn how their friend suffered in silence. This includes quarterback Dak Prescott, who lost his older brother Jace to suicide in 2020.

“Tragic loss, I hurt, heavy heart today," Prescott said, per CBS News Texas. "I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend and I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody.”

Kneeland's legacy will carry on beyond the game of football, with Catalina giving birth to his daughter on June 11. Not long after his passing, Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that the team set up a memorial fund for Catalina and Kneeland's unborn child.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

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