Cowboys' Dak Prescott breaks silence on Marshawn Kneeland death with powerful message
The Dallas Cowboys are still processing the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
The team announced Kneeland's passing on Thursday, and reactions from many Cowboys players started flooding in shortly after the news broke.
Dak Prescott is the latest Cowboys player to share his reaction to Kneeland's passing, doing so while at a ceremony Thursday night honoring Prescott at his alma mater Haughton High School in Haughton, Louisiana.
“Tragic loss, I hurt, heavy heart today," Prescott said, per CBS News Texas. "I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend and I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody.”
The loss of Kneeland likely hits Prescott particularly hard. Prescott's older brother Jace died by suicide in 2020. Since then, Prescott has worn "Ask 4 Help" on his wrist tape multiple times during games to promote suicide prevention awareness.
Like Prescott, Kneeland had to deal with the tragedy of losing his mother, who passed away just two months before the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Prescott's mother died of cancer in November 2013. Week 9's loss to the Arizona Cardinals marked the 12-year anniversary of her passing.
Prescott and the rest of the team will look to navigate the tragedy during the bye week before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
