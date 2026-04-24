2 George Pickens Trades Cowboys Can Make For Electric Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys will now turn the page to Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the intriguing story line of wide receiver George Pickens and his franchise tag.

Of course, Pickens reportedly agreed to sign the tag, which has no doubt turned heads because it's very early for him to do so and it was what he needed to do in order for the Cowboys to move him.

Another potential sign that the Cowboys might be looking to trade him was the team's odd decision to announce it wasn't going to extend him the day before the 2026 NFL Draft, which seemed like all-too-perfect timing. It was also strange because the deadline to extend Pickens isn't until July 15th.

The Cowboys have shot down a Pickens trade publicly, as have reports, but as we know you can never say never in the NFL, especially when it comes to anything having to do with the Cowboys.

Day 2 of the draft feels like a sweet spot for the Cowboys to trade Pickens, as he'd likely garner either a second- or third-round pick in a trade. We'd lean more towards a third-rounder because of his contract situation, but we won't rule anything out.

That said, we'll cover both bases and take a look at two potential trades the Cowboys could pull off involving Pickens on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

George Pickens trade in Round 2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid. | Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cowboys get: Pick No. 40, select WR Denzel Boston

Chiefs get: WR George Pickens, Pick No. 112

Because the Chiefs' pick here is early in the second round, we have the Cowboys throwing in one of their three fourth-round selections.

The Chiefs accomplished their goal of replenishing a depleted cornerbacks room with the selection of LSU's Mansoor Delane during the first round. Now, it's time to address wide receiver, where the Chiefs have a significant need.

The Chiefs could opt for a wide receiver in Round 2, but they are unlikely to find the kind of talent Pickens has. Acquiring the Dallas wideout would give Patrick Mahomes the No. 1 target he needs.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys come away with the second-round pick they don't have and immediately find Pickens' replacement with Denzel Boston, a big-bodied wide receiver who offers the kind of special ball skills Pickens does while also giving Dallas someone who can bully his way to yards after the catch.

George Pickens trade in Round 3

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys get: Pick No. 67, select WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Raiders get: WR George Pickens

The Raiders will likely be looking to add a much-needed wideout on Day 2, but if they fail to do so in the second round, Pickens is a very strong alternative and gives Las Vegas the proven target it desperately needs for Fernando Mendoza.

To replace Pickens, the Cowboys get a burner in Stribling, who also possesses good size at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, which makes him an ideal fit as an outside receiver across from the Cowboys' No. 1, CeeDee Lamb.

With 4.36 speed, Stribling is a menace down the field and can take the top off a defense, which will help open things up underneath. He can also rip off big yards after the catch by running around defenders when he gets the ball in his hands on shorter completions.

As if all that wasn't enough, Stribling has been lauded for his run-blocking, so there's no need to take him off the field when the Cowboys hand Javonte Williams the rock.

When it comes to Round 3 wideouts, the Cowboys couldn't do any better than the Ole Miss product.

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