Updated Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Order & List Of Picks After Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks in their arsenal, and sevearl directions the team could go to improve the roster. As was expected, the team focused on improving the defense, and did so in an incredible way.

Dallas traded the No. 12 overall pick and two fifth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 11 overall pick to land Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs, who many believe was one of the top three overall players in this year's class.

The Cowboys then traded down from the No. 20 overall pick to recoup two of the picks they sent to Miami. In fact, the team improved its standing in the mid rounds, trading away the two fifth-round picks but receiving two fourth-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles in the move down to No. 23, where they selected UCF star pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas has been labeled as one of the early winners of the first round, and they now have five picks remaining in the draft to land more impact players as the defensive rebuild continues.

After reshuffling the deck with its arsenal of picks, let's take a look at where the Cowboys stand entering Day 2.

A full look at the updated list of picks for Dallas can be seen below.

Updated Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Order & List Of Picks

The logo of the 2026 NFL Draft is showcased on the big screen inside the theater outside Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick No. 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes



Round 1, Pick No. 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights



Round 3, Pick No. 95

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114



Round 4, Pick No. 137



Round 5, Pick No. 152

Day 2 of the 2026 draft will be held on Friday, April 24, with the second and third rounds, and will wrap up on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4 through 7.

Live coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

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