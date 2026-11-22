The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Sunday afternoon for their second game of a three-week home stretch, welcoming the struggling Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium.

Dallas enters the game as a heavy 7.5-point favorite over the visiting Titans, but they will still have to deal with some depth issues on offense.

Backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker is officially listed as questionable after missing Thursday and Friday's practice sessions with an illness, while starting Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson continues to battle knee and ankle injuries.

While Schoonmaker's status remains up in the air, Ferguson has officially been ruled out by Dallas on the team's final injury report of the week. With Ferguson out, the Cowboys will turn to Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell, who was signed to Dallas' active roster last week.

Jake Ferguson Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, before injuring his left knee on a low hit against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He has not seen the field since then, missing games against the San Francisco 49ers and now the Titans.

Along with his low-ankle sprain, Ferguson has a sprained PCL and MCL.

This season, Ferguson has hauled in 19 catches for just 136 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. We'll have to see if he is able to return to the field this season.

We'll have to see how the Cowboys offense continues to fair without Ferguson on the field on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Dallas and the visiting Titans is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis (play-by-play) and former NFL star tight end Greg Olsen (analyst) in the booth, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

DaRon Bland, cornerback (ankle) - placed on injured reserve

Tyler Booker, guard (ankle)

Jake Ferguson, tight end (knee/ankle)

P.J. Locke III, safety (concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Jaishawn Barham, linebacker (hip/groin)

Devin Moore, cornerback (hip)

Luke Schoonmaker, tight end (illness)

Jalen Thompson, safety (hamstring)

Following Sunday's game, the Cowboys have a quick turnaround to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, so we'll have to see whether any of these players can recover in the coming days.

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