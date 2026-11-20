We are getting closer to game day for the Dallas Cowboys, with the Tennessee Titans set to visit AT&T Stadium for a Week 11 showdown on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the team dropped its final injury report of the week after wrapping up practice, and there was a major surprise. Standout rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who had been practicing all week, is suddenly listed as questionable.

Barham popped up on the injury report with a hip/groin history and sat out of Friday afternoon's practice. On the positive side, pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is officially back after battling an ankle issue all week.

A total of five players were ruled out, while Barham and three others are listed as questionable. A full look at the Cowboys' Week 11 injury report can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 Injury Report - Friday, November 20

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

DaRon Bland, cornerback (ankle)

Tyler Booker, guard (ankle)

Jake Ferguson, tight end (knee/ankle)

P.J. Locke III, safety (concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Jaishawn Barham, linebacker (hip/groin)

Devin Moore, cornerback (hip)

Luke Schoonmaker, tight end (illness)

Jalen Thompson, safety (hamstring)

NOTABLE PLAYERS WITH NO DESIGNATION

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback (ankle/foot)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, outside linebacker (ankle)

Malik Hooker, safety (groin)

Ottito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle (finger)

James Houston, outside linebacker (ankle)

Hopefully Barham will be good to go in time for Sunday afternoon's kickoff, along with starting safety Jalen Thompson, who has not played in a game since Week 3. Even if Thompson returns to the field, he will likely be limited, but his return will still be a positive influence for the struggling Cowboys' defense.

It would also help the Cowboys if Schoonmaker could recover from the illness that has knocked him out of practice the past two days, especially with starting Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson already officially being ruled out.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Colts is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin and Drew Brees in the booth, while Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

Sunday's game can make or break the season for the Cowboys, who will then have a quick turnaround to host the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. With a mini winning streak to end the month, the Cowboys may be able to find a way to salvage their season.

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