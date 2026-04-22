Dallas Cowboys' Perfect NFL Draft Trade Scenario Plays Out In New 2026 Mock

The 2026 NFL Draft is just one day away, and the Dallas Cowboys have some major decisions ahead. With two first-round picks, Dallas could go in multiple directions, but the most smoke has been around a potential trade.

In recent weeks, Dallas has been linked to several trade scenarios, with moves into the top five floated around.

However, a new mock draft from ESPN's Peter Schrager laid out a perfect scenario for Dallas that would allow the team to keep two first-rounders and add multiple impact players on defense.

Schrager's mock has the Cowboys trading with the Kansass City Chiefs, and it fits both of the team's ideal situationss.

Dallas Cowboys' Dream Trade Scenario

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the perfect scenario, the Cowboys and Chiefs swap both of their first-round picks. Dallas has its second first-rounder courtesy of the Micah Parsons trade, while the Chiefs picked up a second first-round pick by trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs receive: No. 12 and No. 20

Cowboys receive: No. 9 and No. 29

WIth the trade, Dallas both trades up to get an elite defender, while trading out of the No. 20 pick to pick up more value at another position of need. But, how does it all play out?

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 First-Round Haul

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after an interception against the Clemson Tigers. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By trading up, the Cowboys land the top cornerback prospect in this year's class. Delane is an All-American defensive back who could immediately step in to improve the Cowboys' pass defense, which ranked as the league's worst last season.

Delane, who made an official visit with the Cowboys during the draft process, recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions last season with LSU.

After addressing the cornerback position, the Cowboys are able to add a pass rusher at No. 29 by selecting UCF star Malachi Lawrence, which is a pick that has been gaining steam in recent days.

Lawrence had a career year last season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He led UCF in tackles for a loss and sacks.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. is sacked by Central Florida Knights linebacker Malachi Lawrence | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

By adding the top cover corner and an elite pass rusher with incredible upside in the first round, the Cowboys would hit a home run and take a major step forward on defense ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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