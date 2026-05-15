Joe Buck Predicts Cowboys Reach Super Bowl vs Foe They've Historically Owned

The vibes are immaculate surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, after an impressive free agency haul and putting together one of the best rookie classes in the 2026 NFL draft.

Dallas is expected to take a big step forward in 2026 after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and some of the hype is reaching new heights. On Thursday night, Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck shared his thoughts on the upcoming season after the NFL schedule release, and he has big hopes for the 'Boys.

Buck shared his prediction for Super Bowl 61, and predicted fans will see the Dallas Cowboys battling Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m going to aim big, I’m going to aim big,” Buck said on ESPN. “I’m going to say Dallas-Buffalo.”

Dallas Cowboys Historically Own Buffalo In The Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman holds the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys get to face Buffalo in the Super Bowl, it could be a positive omen for Dallas. At the very least, history will be on their side.

The two teams faced off in back-to-back Super Bowls, 1992 and 1993, with Buck's Monday Night Football partner Troy AIkman leading the Cowboys to victory in both games. Not only did Dallas win, but neither game was competitive.

Super Bowl XXVII (January 31, 1993): Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 Super Bowl XXVIII (January 30, 1994): Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

The Bills, who are 0-4 in their Super Bowl appearances, have not been back to the Super Bowl since 1994. Dallas is also on a brutal drought, but their last appearance came back in 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, which was the franchise's fifth Super Bowl win.

If the two teams do find their way back to the big game, there will be undeniable hype and two desperate fan bases who can't wait to get a taste of not only getting back to the Super Bowl, but winning a ring. And despite what history says about the Cowboys dog-walking the Bills, you'd have to imagine things would be a lot more competitive.

Dallas' first opportunity to getting the 2026 campaign off on the right foot will come in primetime on September 13, on the road against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

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