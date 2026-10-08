Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on a short week, with the team returning home for the first time since Week 2 to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Entering Week 5, the Cowboys are heavy 8.5-point favorites over the visiting Bucs, after the line was impacted by some major news for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will be without star quarterback Baker Mayfield as he continues to nurse a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, which means that without Mayfield in the lineup, the Bucs are rolling out undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels as the starter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels rolls out with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Buccaneers received some bad injury news, the Cowboys are receiving a big boost in the trenches with All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith making his regular-season debut. Smith has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury of his own at the end of the preseason.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Who will be in the booth, and who will be leading the men in stripes on Sunday evening? Let's take a look.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, Week 5 Announcer Pairing

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with NFL announcer Al Michaels before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

With tonight's game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers, fans will be treated to one of the most iconic voices in sports, with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit calling the action from the booth. Kaylee Hartung will be providing updates from the sidelines throughout the night.

As for the men in the stripes, referee Alex Moore is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 5 referee assignment

NFL referee Alex Moore during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore entered the NFL as an umpire during the 2022 season, before being promoted to referee in 2025. Last season, just 47.67 percent of penalties from Moore's crew were on the home team, with a whopping 62.50 win percentage.

Moore may be familiar to Cowboys Nation because he was the referee who had a viral collision with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last preseason.

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