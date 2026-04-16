Kyle Pitts Could Be Perfect Target For Cowboys If George Pickens Is Traded

We are approaching two months to the day the Dallas Cowboys officially used the franchise tag on George Pickens and there is still no clarity on the veteran wideout.

We know Pickens wants a long-term deal, but it doesn't seem like the Cowboys are too keen on giving it to him, based on reports and comments from owner Jerry Jones.

Until Pickens gets a long-term deal, the possibility of a holdout exists, as does the possibility that the Cowboys ultimately just decide to trade him.

If Dallas does move Pickens, the team would then have to replace him. After all, the Cowboys don't have someone who can even sniff covering for the loss of over 1,400 yards of production.

Cowboys named possible Kyle Pitts trade suitor

In an article naming players who could get traded during the 2026 NFL Draft, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was named as one of them by FanSided's Jake Beckman.

"Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots," Beckman wrote, before noting that the Cowboys "have a lot of draft picks" they can use to acquire the former first-round pick.

Despite having the franchise tag, the Falcons are listening to trade offers for Pitts, general manager Ian Cunningham admitted, so he may get moved at some point.

Why would the Cowboys trade for Pitts?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of maybe a late Day 2 or Day 3 pick in the draft, under no circumstances should the Cowboys use more resources on pass-catchers than they already have. The only way it would make sense to acquire Pitts is if the Cowboys trade Pickens.

Of course, Pitts wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, but he would certainly help fill the void. Pitts isn't exactly a traditional tight end like Jake Ferguson, as he's capable of lining up in the slot and even out wide.

And, as he showed late last season, when he racked up some big games en route to posting 928 receiving yards, Pitts can be dynamic and a game-changer on the football field.

After acquiring Pitts, the Cowboys could then sign a cheaper veteran wide receiver in free agency like Jauan Jennings and, all of a sudden, things aren't looking so bad for the Cowboys in the post-Pickens era.

Not to mention, bringing in Pitts and signing a veteran wideout could still be multiple millions of dollars cheaper than Pickens' $27 million franchise tag price. Pitts' franchise tag number is just north of $15 million and it's not crazy to think Dallas can sign a veteran starter for anywhere from $6-8 million at this point in free agency.

Whatever is left of that money can be used on the defense, which is without a shadow of a doubt the biggest need Dallas has.

Do the Cowboys need Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it's certainly nice to have him, no, the Cowboys don't need Pickens.

As former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley rightly pointed out earlier this month, Dallas has had an elite offense without Pickens in recent years and that makes him a luxury, not a need.

Adding to that, Pickens could become a massive head ache for the team if he doesn't get the long-term deal he's seeking and that's the last thing a team trying to rebound needs.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —