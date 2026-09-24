Lamar Jackson Trolls Dallas Cowboys 'America's Team' Moniker Ahead Of Brazil Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for an epic Week 3 showdown at Brazil's iconic Maracanã Stadium on Sunday evening, marking the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro.

Dallas will be flying from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport (GIG) on Thursday night once the team wraps up its final practice of the week at The Star in Frisco.

While the Cowboys and Ravens players will be making the trip to Brazil, there is no telling what the makeup of the crowd will look like. Every time the NFL holds an international game, you're going to see the most random jerseys in the crowd.

But, the Cowboys are known as "America's Team," thanks to the rabid and widespread fanbase, so there is some hope that Cowboys Nation will be well-traveled. It was also a perfect opportunity for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to take a friendly jab at Dallas ahead of this weekend's game.

Lamar Jackson Drops Clever Quote On 'America's Team'

Jackson was asked whether he thought the Cowboys would bring a strong fan presence with them to Brazil, and gave a perfect answer.

"Yeah, but that's America, that's Brazil, so we'll see," Jackson joked before giving the team some compliments. "But yeah, I've seen their pass rushes are unbelievable. They get after the quarterback a lot, disrupt the pass game a lot. But it's football at the end of the day. We're just gonna have to go out there and do what we're supposed to do."

Well played, Lamar, but what was that about the defense? That may be the first time someone has complimented the Cowboys' defense since the team traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

But Jackson is onto something. The Cowboys have not been shy about their plans to attack Jackson on gam eday and do their best to collapse the pocket and disrupt his rhythm on dropbacks. From there, it's up to the defense to contain the former NFL MVP and stop him from running wild. As long as the Cowboys can contain Jackson on Sunday evening, there is a chance that they could come away with the win.

If the defense fails to limit Jackson and the Ravens offense, it's going to be a long day.

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