New Name Shows Up on Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for another practice on Thursday, as they prepare to take on the New York Giants. While they learned they will be without Tyler Smith due to a thumb injury earlier this week, they haven't had many names on the practice report.

That was the case again during their latest practice, although a new name did surface. The Cowboys have had offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard dealing with injuries, but on Thursday, they were joined on the injury report by tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

While Cornelius and Bullard were seen on the practice field, with Cornelius being limited, Schoonmaker was completely absent. For him, there was no injury to report, however, with Schoonmaker being listed as a non-participant for personal reasons.

Dallas Cowboys Thursday Practice Report

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at Thursday's full practice report, courtesy of Patrik Walker.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Did not participate (Personal Reasons)

Ajani Cornelius, OL, Limited (Knee)

Jonathan Bullard, DL, Full participant (Groin)

The absence of Schoonmaker raised some eyebrows and could lead to some concern for Dallas this weekend. That's because according to Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis, fellow tight end Michael Trigg was working with the rehab group on Thursday. Trigg is part of the practice squad, which is why the Cowboys left him off their report, but if he and Schoonmaker are unable to play this weekend, it would leave Dallas with just Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford at the position.

New York Giants Thursday Practice Report

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants had more names on their injury report, but the news was far better for them. While five players were listed, all of them were full participants.

Shelby Harris, DT, Full (Achilles)

Bryan Hudson, OL, Full (Knee)

Theo Johnson, TE, Full (Shoulder)

Malik Nabers, WR, Full (Knee)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Full (Knee)

Out of the five players who have been dealing with injuries for the Giants, none is of more interest than wide receiver Malik Nabers. During his second season with the team, Nabers suffered a torn ACL, which sent him to the IR after just four games.

There were questions about his status in the opener, but over the past couple of days, all signs are pointing to Nabers playing. That's concerning for Dallas since he had 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys the last time he played against them.

That will be quite the test for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but thankfully, his defense is healthy and ready for the challenge.

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