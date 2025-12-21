Dallas Cowboys' costly mistake haunts team amid secondary woes

This season, the secondary has been a major problem for the Dallas Cowboys as they've struggled in coverage and have generated very few turnovers. As if their poor performance wasn't painful enough, the Cowboys have seen a former draft pick of theirs, Nahshon Wright, become a turnover machine.

Wright, who spent three seasons in Dallas and started just three games, has found a new home with the Chicago Bears this season and has flourished. Wright has played in 15 games and has 67 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

During Chicago's latest win, which was over the Green Bay Packers and gave the Bears full control of the NFC North, Wright forced a fumble in the red zone, taking points off the board.

Cowboys drafted Nahshon Wright in 2021. He had only three starts in three years. Wright has forced the most turnovers in the NFL this season. https://t.co/sF5JKSw0EE — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) December 21, 2025

Dallas Cowboys were high on Nahshon Wright in 2021

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright intercepts a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn loved cornerbacks with length, which is exactly what Wright offered. At 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds, he had the ideal frame to play man coverage for Quinn.

That said, the Oregon State product was considered very raw. The Cowboys understood this and tried to bring him along slowly. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie and seven during his second season. That year, he also recorded his first career pick against the Tennessee Titans.

An ankle injury during his third season sent Wright to the IR, and he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 for Andrew Booth Jr. After spending a year on their practice squad, Wright hit free agency and landed with the Bears.

In Chicago, he's been reunited with Al Harris, who was his defensive back coach in Dallas. Harris was well-loved by his players, and they typically were among the league leaders in turnovers. Since his departure, things have gone in the wrong direction, proving the Cowboys have made mistakes in self-scouting with players and coaches.

Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs talks with Al Harris during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

