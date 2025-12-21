Rex Ryan delivered nightmare fuel for Cowboys fans with Matt Eberflus prediction

When Matt Eberflus was announced as the new defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, there was plenty of excitement. While he struggled as a head coach with the Chicago Bears, he was always seen as an elite defensive mind.

Entering Week 16, it's clear that he's not the right fit for this team. Dallas is 29th in the league in yards allowed and 31st in points surrendered. Their struggles led to a shift this week as Eberflus moved to the booth in an effort to get a "better view."

Not everyone believes this is a great move, including former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. The opinionated Ryan didn't hold back when discussing Eberflus, saying the defensive coordinator needs to be on the field, and if Eberflus wants a good view, he needs to buy a ticket.

"I think he's, I mean, if he wants to get a better view of the game, buy a ticket. Because, I can't stand those guys that go up there. Here's what it tells me. He wants to get out of the heat. There's heat right there from the fan base that are calling for his head, and the players and all those type of things, man," Ryan said.

"The thing is, the D coordinator needs to be on the field. Why? Because I've got to see you eye to eye. I've got to sit back and say, Moss, how do you feel about covering this dude man to man? I've got to make adjustments. Who the hell is going to do it?"

"If [Matt Eberflus] wants to get a better view of the game, buy a ticket." 😳



—Rex Ryan reacts to Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus moving to the booth from the field to call plays 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cJFNN3APfa — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 21, 2025

Rex Ryan followed criticism with ominous prediction for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While Ryan was hard on Eberflus, his next statement might have been even more painful for Dallas fans. Ryan said he predicts the Cowboys will bring the coordinator back in 2026.

"Here's the crazy thing. I'm going to make a prediction. I'm going to say Matt Eberflus will be the defensive coordinator next year for the Dallas Cowboys."

Ryan said the final three games are favorable for Eberflus, which will allow him to do just enough for Jerry Jones to believe they can find success with the right roster moves. If that's the case, it will be a hard sell for fans who have suffered through a season of defensive ineptitude.

