The Dallas Cowboys are looking for something to build on as they face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. It's their home finale and the first game they're playing after being officially eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite knowing the season is over, the Cowboys are trying to end the year on a high note. Offensively, that hasn't been a problem since they boast one of the top scoring teams in the league.

Defensively, however, Dallas is a mess. In an effort to find something that works, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus moved to the booth to call plays. It has yet to be seen if that will help, but one thing that definitely won't benefit them is an injury suffered by their best linebacker in the first half.

Star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was involved in a massive hit with running back Omarion Hampton, had to head to the locker room. He walked off on his own power, but it was revealed later he was done for the day due to a concussion.

It's a massive disappointment for Overshown, who was making his sixth appearance of the season. The third-year player out of Texas missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury before a breakout campaign in 2024.

That season also ended prematurely due to another knee injury, which had him out until the Cowboys' Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson, Liufau could see more action with DeMarvion Overshown out

Dallas added Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline in a move with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson was expected to push Kenneth Murray for a job, but he's still been playing behind the struggling starter. With Overshown out, however, the Cowboys will be forced to turn to Wilson and possibly Marist Liufau, who has also received limited snaps.

