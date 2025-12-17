5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

The entire 2025 NFL season has been a disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys. Their latest two-game losing streak has them at 6-7-1 and all but guaranteed to miss the playoffs.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has done a solid job overall, especially considering some of the adversity they faced, but the Cowboys as a whole have to be disappointed in the way this year has played out.

While there's plenty of blame to share, here's a look at the five most disappointing players for the Cowboys through the first 15 weeks of the year.

5. Tyler Guyton, LT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton drops back to block the rush of Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Injuries have kept Tyler Guyton sidelined over the past couple of weeks, but even when he's out there, the 2024 first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations. He's been especially problematic in pass protection.

Guyton has given up 31 pressures, which is more than he surrendered during his rookie season (26). He's been credited with giving up just two sacks, but that has more to do with Dak Prescott's pocket presence than anything. Looking ahead, the Cowboys need Guyton to turn the corner for this O-line to be a strong unit.

4. Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Adding Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans wasn't a popular move, and it hasn't worked out. Murray has been a problem on defense all year, struggling against the run and pass. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been stubborn with Murray's snaps, but he's been a disappointment for this team.

3. Sam Williams, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams looks on during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they said they believed they had enough weapons to attack the quarterback. One player who they believed in was Sam Williams, a second-round pick in 2022.

Williams, who suffered a torn ACL and missed all of 2024, had 8.5 sacks his first two seasons in the league. His explosive first step and overall speed led to a belief he could excel with more snaps, but Williams has just 19 tackles and one sack.

To be fair, he's been a quality special teams player, even recording a punt block against the Arizona Cardinals, but his work on the base defense has been less than expected.

2. Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's not often fans get hyped over a fifth-round pick, but that was the case when Dallas took Jaydon Blue out of Texas. Not only did Blue fill a desperate need at running back, but he possessed sub-4.4 speed and was an excellent receiver out of the backfield. So far, he has yet to show he can turn his talent into NFL success.

Entering Week 16, Blue has been a complete non-factor. He has played in just four games and has 65 yards on 22 attempts. Blue lost his spot to Malik Davis, and at this point, it's fair to ask if he has a future in Dallas.

1. Trevon Diggs, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Dallas secondary has been awful this season. That's disappointing given the fact that they have two cornerbacks who are paid to be stars.

One of those is Trevon Diggs, who has been dealing with knee injuries for two years. He also had a mysterious concussion saga, which ended with him on IR.

Diggs has played in just six games this season, and he struggled when on the field. Throw in the odd vibes between him and the front office, and it's easy to see Diggs playing elsewhere in 2026.

