The narrative surrounding the Dallas Cowboys has shifted in a hurry.

They went into their Week 10 bye with a record of 3-5-1 and had just come off a loss to Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals. Since coming out of their break, they reeled off three wins, with the past two being against the Super Bowl teams from last season.

Their victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have given the Cowboys plenty of confidence. It's also led to some belief outside of the organization.

That includes three-time Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman, who praised the way Dallas is playing. He even said the Cowboys remind him of the New York Giants team that got hot and won a couple of Super Bowls against his Patriots.

"First back-to-back wins against the Super Bowl teams that played in the Super Bowl last year. So the takeaway is they have a team that can compete. They have a completely different defense than they started the year with. Overshown sideline to sideline is terrifying. Logan Wilson is creating a role. Quinnen Williams: stopping the run," Edelman said.

"On offense, CeeDee Lamb and [George] Pickens, they're a problem. It's a problem. You can't cover them both. Fourth in the league in rushing. And then they also have [Jake] Ferguson. So they look like a team that's trending up and they give me a little they give me a little reminder. They remind me of those old Giants teams that would get hot in the back of the season and do damage in the playoffs."

Could the Cowboys have a similar

run as the Giants?

New York Giants QB Eli Manning scrambles out of the pocket against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The most famous of those wins was following the 2007 season, when Eli Manning and the Giants won against the undefeated Patriots.

New York made it as a wild card team, then ran the table to take home the first of their two titles under Manning.

Dallas has enough talent to go on a similar run, but first, they need to make sure they get into the tournament. That starts by taking care of business during their final five games.

