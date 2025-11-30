Dallas Cowboys Week 13 rooting guide, Who should fans cheer for on Sunday?

Thursday and Friday went exactly as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. They improved to 6-5-1 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but they also received help in the standings.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions, dropping one of the teams they're fighting for a Wild Card spot against to 7-5, and the Cowboys can pass them by defeating them in Detroit next week.

On Friday, they received more good news when the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles. That gave Philly their second consecutive loss, dropping them to 8-4. Dallas, which has the better NFC East record, now has a chance to catch the Eagles if they don't turn things around in a hurry.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns: Root for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At just 3-8, the Cleveland Browns aren't exactly a powerhouse. That said, they were able to upset the Green Bay Packers earlier this season and have some momentum after winning in Shedeur Sanders' first start last week.

If Sanders can continue to move the chains for this offense, the Browns could be dangerous. Their defense, led by Myles Garrett, can get hot and make life tough on anyone. On Sunday, Dallas fans need to cheer for Garrett and Sanders to have their way with the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: Root for Rams

Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams acknowledges the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this weekend, the Carolina Panthers are 6-6 and behind the Dallas Cowboys. Even with a win, they wouldn't pass them, but with Carolina owning a head-to-head victory over Dallas, fans should root for them to lose and stay out of the race.

As for the Los Angeles Rams, they're 9-2 and headed for the NFC West title. The Cowboys don't need to worry about them as long as they stay atop their division, so it would be best to see them take out some of the competition.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Root for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws the ball against the Green Bay Packers. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

This will be an entertaining showdown as Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks take on his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle has been excellent this season, coming into Week 13 at 8-3. They're currently the fifth seed, which is the top Wild Card spot. With Minnesota at 4-7, Cowboys fans should root for the upset in this one.

