The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoff race ahead of their final home game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With two games remaining in the regular season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that he plans to keep the starters in the lineup as long as they are healthy.

Despite injuries piling up across the league, such as Patrick Mahomes tearing his ACL earlier this month, Dallas isn't deviating from its plan.

MORE: Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB

Cowboys Playing Starters Is About Establishing Culture

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer met with the media on Monday evening to kick off game week. Early in his availability, the first-year head coach was asked about the risk of continuing to play his starters.

“We want to finish strong. We want to build on the momentum," Schottenheimer said. "We play a physical game. Everybody understands that. These guys, when they go out, they don’t think that way. They play. That’s what they’ve been taught to do since they were 5 years old. You just go and you play.

MORE: Dak Prescott praises Jerry Jones' enthusiasm, desire to improve Cowboys

“I’m not asking their opinion. We’re playing to win. But I guarantee you if I took a poll of guys in that locker room that wanted to play, every hand would shoot up, for all the reasons that I’ve said. They love one another. They know we’re building something special here. Quite honestly, we’d love to not have a losing record, and then potentially go 5-1 in the division.”

The Cowboys have a couple of players who still have something to suit up for. Quarterback Dak Prescott has a chance to lead the league in passing yards, while CeeDee Lamb tied a franchise record last week.

Dallas hits the field for its second-to-last game of the season against Washington on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Depressing stat highlights harsh reality of Cowboys' defense