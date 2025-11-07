Cowboys Country

Analyst reveals Cowboys' top remaining need following NFL trade deadline

What position do the Dallas Cowboys need to target after the 2025 NFL season?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the primary buyers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. They filled two needs by adding linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets.

The timing couldn't have been better for Dallas, either, since they're on their bye week, which gives them time to get their new players up to speed. While both Williams and Wilson should help improve the defense, the Cowboys still have holes on their roster that need to be addressed, but which is the most pressing?

MORE: 3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon answered that question when he recently looked at all 32 teams and identified their biggest need for the 2026 offseason. Unsurprisingly, he says the Cowboys have to address the edge position.

"The Cowboys have still managed to generate some pressure in the post-Micah Parsons era, but they're not getting through for close to enough sacks, and the D has struggled overall as a result," Gagnon wrote.

"They need a new playmaker in the front seven. Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson help, but not on the edge."

Cowboys have a potential breakout star who could help fill this void

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates with DE Donovan Ezeiruaku after a sack against Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett.
Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates with DE Donovan Ezeiruaku after a sack against Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas has high hopes for rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has emerged as a threat in recent weeks.

MORE: Cowboys continue defensive rebuild in post-NFL trade deadline 4-round mock draft

The second-round pick out of Boston College recorded his first career sack in their Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders. Two weeks later, he had his second during their loss on Monday Night Football to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ezeiruaku was one of the players mentioned by Gagnon, who was generating pressure without getting home. With two sacks over the past three games, that could be changing for Ezeiruaku. That said, he would still need a running-mate, but his ascension as of late is encouraging.

