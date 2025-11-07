Cowboys players, coaches honor Marshawn Kneeland with locker room memorial
The death of Marshawn Kneeland is going to loom large around the Dallas Cowboys' team facility for the remainder of the 2025-26 NFL season and beyond, after it was announced on Thursday morning that the second-year defensive end tragically died at age 24.
Kneeland's death was announced by the Frisco Police Department, with the death being investigated as a "suspected suicide" due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Since Kneeland's death, tributes have been pouring out around the sports world, with the team honoring the former second-round pick on the videoboard outside of team headquarters, The Star, in Frisco, Texas.
MORE: Dak Prescott gut-wrenchingly honest on 'triggering day' of Marshawn Kneeland's death
Moments of silence were held by the NFL ahead of Thursday Night Football and the NHL's Dallas Stars on Thursday night, and the tributes carried over into Friday.
On Friday, Cowboys players returned to the locker room to come together and mourn Kneeland, with some players contributing to a makeshift memorial in front of his locker.
MORE: Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares powerful words on 'brother' Marshawn Kneeland's death
Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler shared a photo on social media of flowers placed on Kneeland's seat with the caption, "Love you dawg."
Dak Prescott revealed Cowboys players came together on a Zoom call Thursday to have an open discussion for people to share their thoughts and grieve in a safe space. It's good that the team has come together, despite being on a bye week, as they navigate the unthinkable tragedy.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Marshawn Kneeland's rise to stardom
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends, who we will continue to keep in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
