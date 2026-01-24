Cowboys Named Best Landing Spot for Former 1,000-Yard RB in NFL Free Agency

In their first season with Brian Schottenheimer as head coach and Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator, the Dallas Cowboys had an impressive rushing attack.

Free agent pickup Javonte Williams proved to be a perfect fit in their scheme, finishing with career highs in rushing yardage (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8). He's now headed for free agency, and while there's no guarantee that he will return, both sides are open to a reunion.

Whether they retain Williams or watch him walk, PFF's Mason Cameron believes Dallas must invest more in the ground game. He even identified an excellent candidate, saying the Cowboys would be the best landing spot for Tyler Allgeier.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier

"The Cowboys saw a resurgence in their ability to run the football this season, a credit to Klayton Adams' prowess in establishing the ground game. Williams turned out a career year (81.7 PFF rushing grade); however, the depth behind him left much to be desired. With Williams scheduled to enter free agency – albeit with the possibility of returning to Dallas – the Cowboys should invest more into this backfield," Cameron wrote.

"Although he’s been overshadowed by Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, Allgeier is quietly one of the NFL's most productive backs. His 84.0 PFF rushing grade ranks top five among qualifying running backs over the last two seasons while also not fumbling a single time over that span. As a premier zone runner, Allgeier would fit in well with the Cowboys' inside zone-heavy scheme."

Tyler Allgeier could excel under Klayton Adams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is a powerful back who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie in 2022. Since then, he's been the No. 2 back behind Bijan Robinson, but has remained incredibly effective when given snaps.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, he has the ideal size for a bruiser in the zone-heavy scheme run by Schottenheimer and Adams. Dallas saw multiple backs have success in 2025, including Williams and Malik Davis. Allgeier would fit just as well as Williams, and perhaps better than the 202-pound Davis.

