Dak Prescott praises Jerry Jones' enthusiasm, desire to improve Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be absent from the NFL playoffs for the second straight season, after officially getting eliminated during Week 16. The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the division with a win, while the Cowboys' late-season collapse continued with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the home finale.

Following the game, there was a somber mood at AT&T Stadium, but there was still some optimism from coaches and players about the future of the franchise.

Among those who took an opportunity to share a positive message was star quarterback Dak Prescott, who was one of the bright spots on the team with one of the best seasons of his career.

MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 17, Cowboys complete collapse as Eagles soar

Prescott was asked about owner and general manager Jerry Jones, and had nothing but praise for Jones' enthusiasm and dedication to the team.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“Maybe as much here recently as I’ve seen,” Prescott said when asked if Jones still has the fire and passion to run the team, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And whether it’s him against the clock (in life) and him knowing, which he’ll tell you that, or the deals and the things that we’ve done have been invigorating.

"You can tell he’s excited to help this team to make moves and do whatever he can in his power.”

MORE: New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

Prescott is always going to say the right things as one of the team's leaders, so it's no surprise he is showing some love to Jerry Jones with the season in the tank.

While Prescott and the Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention, he will reportedly not be rested for the final two weeks of the season. Instead, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealed Prescott will play against the Commanders on Christmas Day, with becoming the season's passing yards leader well within reach.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signals towards the sideline following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Prescott has thrown for 4,175 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He ranks second in the league in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns, with his 73.0 QBR also ranking No. 2 in the NFL.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Depressing stat highlights harsh reality of Cowboys' defense