4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' massive win vs Raiders in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys capped off an emotional week with a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Just 10 days after learning of the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, the Cowboys took the field. They wore helmet decals, and several players and coaches had shirts honoring Kneeland.
They carried that emotion to the field, playing one of their most complete games of the season. That led to a lopsided win, with Dallas handing the Raiders a 33-16 defeat. With the game behind us, let's check out these four takeaways.
Coach Schottenheimer made an eyebrow-raising statement
Dallas got the ball first in this game, and when they took the field, there were two noticeable absences. Star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were sidelined due to a "coach's decision."
Both players made their presence felt once they were back on the field, with Lamb even recording the first touchdown of the game. Still, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a statement by sitting the two players for disciplinary reasons. Coach Schotty has been adamant about building the right culture, and that includes holding the star players to a high standard.
James Houston needs more snaps
James Houston entered this weekend with a team-high 3.5 sacks, which is surprising when you realize he's playing in just 25 percent of their defensive snaps.
He proved once again on Monday that he deserves more time when he picked up a key sack on third down in the first quarter. That gave him 4.5 on the season, and forced the Raiders to settle for a field goal following a promising drive.
Quinnen Williams is the real deal
Quinnen Williams made his debut with the Cowboys on Monday, and he made his mark. The massive defensive tackle was generating pressure throughout the night, recording 1.5 sacks in the first half. He was also able to pressure Geno Smith multiple times, including a third-down play that led to an incomplete pass to Ashton Jeanty and a punt.
Williams ended the night with four tackles and 1.5 sacks. More importantly, the entire defense performed better, and while Williams might not be responsible for all of that, his presence was felt in his first game with the team.
George Pickens is a beast
Both Lamb and Pickens responded well to the disciplinary action from Schottenheimer, but Pickens was the more impressive player in this one. He made several highlight-reel plays, including an impressive 37-yard touchdown where he juked past several defenders.
Throughout the night, Pickens delivered when called upon, finishing with nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. He now has more receiving yards through his first 10 games than any other player in franchise history.
