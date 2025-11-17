Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys are finally making a return to the field to cap off Week 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be an emotional game for Dallas, which is taking the field for the first time since the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
The Cowboys have planned several tributes for tonight's game, including helmet stickers, but they will also be remembering their late teammate before kickoff.
In the hours before the Week 11 finale for the NFL, the official Cowboys social media accounts shared the special tribute t-shirts that will be worn by players on the field.
The shirts feature Kneeland's name and photo over his date of birth and death.
In the locker room, the team also set up a locker with Kneeland's jersey on display.
The team shared a video of Kneeland's preserved locker on X.
There will be plenty of emotions on display throughout the night, but it will also be a way for the team to return to something familiar after a chaotic start to the month.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
The Rise of Kneeland
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
