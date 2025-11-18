Jerry Jones goes viral for disturbing smile after Quinnen Williams first Cowboys sack
The Dallas Cowboys made a huge move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
On Monday, Williams made his debut with Dallas against the Las Vegas Raiders. It didn't take long for him to make an impact, either, with Williams recording 1.5 sacks in the first half of the game. In addition to those plays, Williams constantly harassed Geno Smith, making life difficult for the Las Vegas offense.
While Dallas fans were thrilled to see Williams' performance, no one was happier than Jerry Jones. The Cowboys' owner and general manager has been under fire all year for trading Micah Parsons and was desperate to see his defense play better.
Now that he landed Williams, and they look like a formidable front, Jones is loving life. He's even going viral for a somewhat disturbing smile following the first sack from Williams in a Cowboys uniform.
Jerry Jones could wind up winning the Micah Parsons trade
Trading Micah Parsons was a risky move. Jones allowed his emotions to get the best of him, but he can still come out looking smart thanks to Quinnen Williams.
If he continues to play at this level, the defense could be far more respectable than what we saw during the first nine games. They also still have draft capital to use from the trade.
Dallas landed a 2026 and 2027 first-round pick from Green Bay for Parsons, and used the 2027 pick in the Williams trade. Should they be able to land a premier player with the remaining first-round selection, they could come out looking brilliant, especially since they used the money saved by trading Parsons to extend DaRon Bland and Tyler Smith.
Should they pull off a great pick and "win" the trade, we should be prepared for even more viral smiles from the Dallas owners' suite.
