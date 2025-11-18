Reason CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens were benched revealed by Cowboys insider
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the field for the first time in two weeks on Monday Night Football, but there was a shocking absence when the team had its first possession against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After the Cowboys received the opening kickoff, the offense took the field without star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the huddle.
They never took the field on the opening drive, and the team went three-and-out to start the game.
It was a head-scratching decision that left fans on social media baffled, but ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters revealed that it was a "coach's decision." Later, Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed it was a disciplinary action.
According to Harris, "[Lamb and Pickens] missed some things."
We should learn more about the first drive benching from head coach Brian Schottenheimer following the game, but it was certainly an interesting decision that highlighted just how important the star wide receiver duo is to the offense.
Lamb and Pickens returned to the field for the team's second drive, and Lamb scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the game later in the first half. It's good to have everyone back on the field, and hopefully the proper message was sent.
WR Star Duo
The Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire league, and the team has consistently proven it is impossible to shut them both down if they are on the field together.
Lamb has missed some time this season, but has still managed to haul in 35 catches for 491 yarsd and a touchdown entering Monday night. Pickens, meanwhile, has been on a tear.
Pickens, meanwhile, has hauled in 49 catches for 764 yards, which ranks fifth in the league, and has hauled in six touchdowns, the league's sixth most.
