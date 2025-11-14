Brian Schottenheimer raves about leadership of two Cowboys defensive linemen
The Dallas Cowboys are back at work following an emotional bye week.
Things started out with a lot of excitement with the addition of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, via trades. Then, the Cowboys went through heartache after learning of the loss of second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys top trade chip for 2026 NFL offseason
Now back at work and preparing for their meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the Cowboys are fortunate to have strong leadership to lean on. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant that leaders are needed to have the right culture and on Friday, he was praising two defensive linemen for the way they've stepped up.
One was rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and the other was Williams, who has made a mark in just a couple of days at the facility.
"I'll talk a little bit briefly about Donovan Ezeiruaku, here's a guy I've raved about since day one. To hear him just speak and some of the things that he says and believes, the maturity of Donovan is incredible. And there's guys like that all the time," Schottenheimer said.
"I mentioned Quinnen, he just got here. What do you say? Hey man, this is a difficult situation. It's like 'coach, I'm good, I'm just happy to be here and whatever I can add from a leadership standpoint, and I just want to win', things like that."
Can Cowboys turn leadership into success on the field?
The question now is whether the strong leadership can turn the Dallas defense around.
They've struggled throughout their first nine games, but have their two new starters to lean on in Williams and Wilson. They've also seen Ezeiruaku turn a corner with two sacks over the past three games.
Dallas will even have more reinforcements with DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel Jr., Donovan Wilson, and Malik Hooker all returning from injury soon.
