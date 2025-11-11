Jerry Jones gushes over Dallas Cowboys additions on defense
In an effort to strengthen the Dallas Cowboys' defense, Jerry Jones made two moves at the NFL trade deadline.
First, he added Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Later that same day, Jones landed New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in exchange for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round selection in 2026.
MORE: Jerry Jones could not be more excited for DeMarvion Overshown's return
Dallas was off in Week 10, which has given them extra time to get their players up to speed. Jones discussed both players and their fit with the team while appearing on 105.3 The Fan, saying Williams is comfortable with the team and is excited about his new home.
"He was excited to say the least about being in Dallas. We were excited to welcome him in. It's a really positive thing. He's really comfortable being in Dallas."
As for Wilson, he says the veteran linebacker has played in the same system defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus employs, which will help him fit in.
"He will fit right in. He understands our system and has played it his entire career. The number one thing is his instincts."
Cowboys still have hope for 2025 season, but they need defense to improve
The Cowboys are 3-5-1 after their bye, which means they have a lot of ground to cover to contend for a playoff spot.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Dallas Cowboys Week 10 bye
This past weekend was helpful for their chances with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers all losing. The NFC is loaded, but those losses made things more congested.
None of that matters, however, if the Dallas defense continues to struggle as they did through their first nine games of the season. Williams and Wilson will be the key to turning things around and giving them a fighting chance.
