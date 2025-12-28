Did the Dallas Cowboys lose the Logan Wilson trade?

In need of help on the defensive side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys made two moves at the NFL trade deadline. The first was adding linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, giving them a veteran linebacker to lean on.

They also added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a deal with the New York Jets, re-shaping their defensive line in the process. Williams has flourished in Dallas, performing at an even higher level than anticipated.

MORE: Top 3 Cowboys set for free agency who shouldn't be re-signed

Wilson, on the other hand, has fallen out of favor. After hearing Jerry Jones' proclamation that Wilson will see more snaps, he didn't play at all in their win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day. That fact has Dale Altman of Cincy Jungle calling the Bengals the "clear winner" of the trade.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The Bengals were able to get a 7th-round draft pick in exchange for Wilson. They also cleared $2.684 million in cap space this season. They will also have an additional $2.55 million in cap space for next season," Altman wrote.

"Meanwhile, Wilson has not been the impactful linebacker the Cowboys were hoping for. The Cowboys have had issues at linebacker all season, yet Wilson did not log a single snap during the Cowboys’ most recent game."

MORE: George Pickens could join elite NFL company in Cowboys' season finale

Wilson has played in six games for Dallas, recording 17 tackles. The Cowboys didn't give up much to bring him in, but it doesn't seem to be working out, making Altman's claim strong.

Will Logan Wilson return to Dallas in 2026?

Kansas City Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys LB Logan Wilson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson is playing on a four-year, $36 million deal signed with Cincinnati, but there's a way for the Cowboys to get out of that contract. According to Spotrac, there's an out in the deal following the 2025 season, which would leave Dallas with no dead money against the salary cap.

If he were to play on this deal in 2026, he would count for $6.55 million and be owed another $7.215 million in 2027. That's a lot of money for a player who can't see the field on a historically bad defense. It's also why it feels doubtful that Wilson will be back next season.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat