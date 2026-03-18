CeeDee Lamb Roasts Big 12 While Discussing Dallas Cowboys Defense

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys were an offensive juggernaut during the 2025 season, but the defense's failures caused the team to drop several winnable games.

Ultimately, Dallas finished 7-9 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year. Knowing the defensive struggles, the Cowboys have put a focus on improving the unit during the early wave of free agency.

Recently, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast and was asked about the Dallas offense carrying the team throughout the season.

Lamb explained that he is no stranger to scoring every possession, throwing shade at Big 12 defenses. Lamb starred for the Oklahoma Sooners and played in the Big 12, where defenses were historically bad, so carrying a putrid defense is nothing new.

“Well, for me brother, I was in the Big 12…” 🤣



CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree_) on the Cowboys having to lean HEAVILY on their offense to win games: https://t.co/en3s3t89uk pic.twitter.com/55cAytogg3 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 17, 2026

"Well, for me, brother, I was in the Big 12," Lamb said to a laugh from Tucker. "And I mean to say that with all due respect. My guys know I love them. But, like, I'm used to putting up these kind of numbers. Like, offensively, okay. If our defense gets a stop, we look at it like, 'oh, my God, yes, we can run away with this game.' If they don't, we still got to go score. We got to score to win the game anyway.

"So, like, me as a receiver on the offensive side of the ball, I'm looking to run up the score anyway. So if they do match us, okay, cool. We still have to do this because that's who we are. So I feel like our identity on pretty much every offense I've been on, I feel like just scoring points is everything. I tell all my guys that that's how I feel. I feel like it doesn't happen often in the league that you're dropping 40, but, you know."

That was the harsh reality for Dallas last season, but Lamb and the rest of the offensive playmakers should be happy to see the way the team is moving in the offseason. Hopefully, the additions pay off and the defense takes a major step forward next year.

Last season, despite playing in only 14 games because of injury, Lamb hauled in 75 catches for 1,077 yards, and three touchdowns.