Cowboys' 2024 Breakout Star Not Opposed to Return to Dallas

Entering the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys believed Ezekiel Elliott could be their starting running back. It didn’t take long to learn Elliott had lost a step and while the Cowboys didn’t protect themselves by adding another proven player, they did find a breakout star.

Rico Dowdle ended up taking over for Elliott, and ran for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. His performance made history as he was the first undrafted player to ever cross 1,000 yards rushing for the Cowboys.

Despite his success, the Cowboys didn’t bring Dowdle back in 2025, instead electing to sign Javonte Williams in free agency. Dowdle ended up signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers and both running backs lived up to expectations.

Williams had 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns as the bell cow in Dallas. Dowdle split time with Chuba Hubbard, but still managed 1,076 yards and six touchdowns.

Could Rico Dowdle return to the Dallas Cowboys?

Both Dowdle and Williams signed one-year deals, making them free agents. The Cowboys would like to have Williams back, but he could command a sizable contract. That uncertainty prompted Bobby Belt to ask Dowdle if he would be interested in returning to Dallas.

“Yeah, Clarence (Hill) just asked me that a second ago. I mean, I wouldn't necessarily say that I can see myself, but I'm definitely not turning down, shutting any doors,” Dowdle said.

“If that's what the man above and my agent came out for me and they decided what was best for me and my next stop and next step, I definitely wouldn't be opposed to going back to Dallas.”

It’s hard to see Dowdle returning if Williams is re-signed. The Cowboys leaned heavily on one back, making it seem unlikely they would pay what Dowdle could command.

That said, if negotiations with Williams fall apart, a reunion could be worth exploring. Even if it’s just to keep him from gashing the Dallas defense for more than 200 yards from scrimmage.

