The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2025 season with Javonte Williams as their starting running back, which was a gamble.

Signed to a one-year deal after spending four years with the Denver Broncos, Williams had fewer than four yards per attempt the past two years in the league. Their roll of the dice worked, however, as Williams excelled in the Cowboys' zone running scheme.

Williams finished with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. Now, the Cowboys have to decide if they're going to bring him back or allow him to hit the open market.

According to Stephen Jones, they want to keep Williams, but is that the right call after his breakout season, which surely increased his market value?

How much can Javonte Williams command in an extension?

Even after hitting all of his incentives, Williams made just $4 million in 2025. That's a bargain for the production he gave the Cowboys, but he won't be playing at a discount this year.

Shelf life for NFL players is short, especially for running backs. That being the case, this might be the only chance Williams gets at a sizable multi-year deal.

Spotrac is estimating an extension for Williams to be $22 million over three seasons. An average of $7.3 million seems fair, and in all honesty, Williams might be able to get slightly more than that.

Should Williams be extended?

Whether or not Williams should be extended comes down to his price tag. The Cowboys have to feel confident in their ability to find another running back, especially after seeing Malik Davis play well following his signing.

That said, Williams is a bulldozer that the offense can lean on. He was also a major force in the red zone. If the contract is close to Spotrac's estimate, it's a no-brainer. Dallas has to make that deal.

