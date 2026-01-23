Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch, Anthony Hill Jr. Scouting Report

With their defensive coordinator in place, the Dallas Cowboys can now turn their attention to the roster.

Christian Parker will have his work cut out for him as he takes over the league's worst defense. His ability to create a solid scheme is only one part of the equation, however. The Cowboys must also bring in more talent.

MORE: Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch, Keldric Faulk Scouting Report

That includes the 2026 NFL draft, where they have two picks in Round 1. Here, we continue our draft watch series and identify a potential target at linebacker, Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas.

Anthony Hill Jr. Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill is a sure tackler who isn't afraid to take on blocks. He has long arms, which gives him a wide tackle radius, and he can shoot gaps in a hurry.

He needs to improve in coverage, often playing with stiff hips when trying to stick with tight ends. While that's an issue, he's great when it comes to shutting down screen plays. There's some refinement needed, but overall, Hill is a playmaker who will help any defense.

In Dallas, he would be able to help similar to DeMarvion Overshown. A solid run defender who can get to the quarterback on the blitz would be a huge help.

Round Projection

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Hill is often projected as a late Round 1 selection or early second-round pick. It might be a stretch for the Cowboys to consider him at No. 20, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be on the radar.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

If Dallas decides to trade back and add extra draft capital, Hill could become a name to watch.

Pro Player Comp: Jihaad Campbell

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's tough to find a true comparison for Hill. Elements of his game are similar to a pass-rushing linebacker such as Micah Parsons, although he's not at that level. He also has the physicality of Kenneth Murray, which isn't a name Dallas fans would want to see Hill compared to.

Perhaps the best comparison, however, would be Jihaad Campbell. The 31st overall pick in 2025, Campbell has a similar build to Hill and can make plays sideline-to-sideline. That said, Campbell will offer more in coverage than Hill, whereas Hill can generate more pressure on the quarterback.

3 Pending Free Agent Targets With Ties to New Cowboys DC Christian Parker

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player