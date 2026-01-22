Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch, Keldric Faulk Scouting Report

The Dallas Cowboys will likely utilize both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to provide assistance on the defensive side of the ball. The unit is lacking adequate talent and depth, especially along the defensive line and in the defensive backfield.

Frankly, everyone around the organization was embarrassed by the performance on defense last season. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear during his exit press conference that he doesn't intend to let it happen again. That will take a serious investment in free agency and the draft.

A clear position of need is in the trenches. Dallas traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but needs to improve its pass rush. Somehow, the Cowboys went two straight games without recording a single sack in 2025-26, which seems practically impossible.

In recent days, Dallas Cowboys On SI has taken a deeper look at Miami's Rueben Bain and Texas Tech's David Bailey.

Former Auburn standout Keldric Faulk doesn't bring the proven production to the table like Bain and Bailey. However, he's got a sky-high ceiling if his development goes to plan.

Keldric Faulk Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After signing with the Tigers as a top-100 recruit in 2023, Faulk began to find his footing as a sophomore. In 2024, he totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

However, Faulk took a step back this season, finishing with a career-low 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. His drop in production was puzzling as Faulk played practically the same number of snaps the last two years.

Maybe the most concerning aspect is that Faulk's pressures fell from 45 in 2024 to 30 in 2025. He also had a 10% missed tackle rate, the worst mark of his three years at Auburn.

Faulk tries to rely on his strength and athleticism too often. He'll need to improve his technique as a pass rusher as he makes the transition to the professional level. Faulk doesn't have an elite first step like Bain or Bailey.

The potential is alluring, but Faulk's lack of consistency will be a gamble for any team that selects him in the first round. At the same time, he won't turn 21 until just before his rookie season kicks off. Plus, Faulk sports a rangy build at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds.

If the light turns on, Faulk could be a Pro Bowler. If it doesn't, he could be out of the league before his second contract.

Round Projection

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is considered one of the top defensive ends in the draft. However, barring a notable performance at the NFL Combine, it's tough to see him being drafted higher than some of the other players at his position.

That means there's a good chance that Faulk will still be available when the Cowboys make a selection at No. 12, and possibly No. 20 as well.

Pro Player Comp: Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker is still very early in his professional journey. He hasn't always lived up to his billing but Walker did record back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

Like Faulk, Walker is an elite athlete who has had to work on his fundamentals since arriving in Jacksonville. That's paid off in spurts.

The physical aspects of Faulk and Walker are similar as well. Faulk stands at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds while Walker was 6-foot-5, 272 pounds at the combine a few years ago.

