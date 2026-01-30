CeeDee Lamb Gifts Air Force Vet, Cowboys Superfan Epic Trip of a Lifetime

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to make a trip to San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 60, after being named a replacement for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Lamb takes the place of Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

It will be Lamb's fifth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

While Lamb will be making the trip to San Francisco on short notice, a Cowboys superfan will as well thanks to the superstar pass catcher.

MORE: Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Lands Marquee Sporting Event in 2027

Lamb has gifted a decorated Air Force veteran and die-hard Dallas fan from New Mexico, Technical Sgt. Chris Ferrell, a surprise trip to the Bay Area for the Super Bowl. Lamb teamed up with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner, and the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) to gift the unforgettable trip to Ferrell.

#ad Honored to send a legend & Purple Heart veteran @USAirForce TSgt. Chris F. to #SBLX with the help of @USAA and @AFA_Air_Space. Grateful to give back to a deserving member of Cowboys Nation who's given us so much. Catch you in the Bay Area! 💯 #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/VhoI825kqy — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) January 30, 2026

Lamb will meet Technical Sgt. Ferrell and his wife Lauren before the game. The USAA is also coordinator similar efforts with other star players around the league.

"It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to send Technical Sgt. Chris Ferrell and his wife Lauren to their first Super Bowl with the help of USAA and the Air & Space Forces Association," Lamb said in a statement.

MORE: Cowboys Coaching Legend Praises Brian Schottenheimer's First Year Performance

"I’m honored to be able to give back to a deserving veteran and life-long Cowboys fans like Chris and Lauren who have given so much to others, and I can’t wait to show my appreciation in-person in San Francisco."

TSgt. Ferrell served in the Air Force for 14 years before medically retiring due to combat injuries. He disarmed and destroyed roadside bombs and other explosive hazards as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician during his years of service. the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, an Air Force Commendation with Valor, multiple Achievement Medals, the DOD Civilian of the Year, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama, and more.

New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks helmets with Super Bowl Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will take place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall