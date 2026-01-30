CeeDee Lamb Gifts Air Force Vet, Cowboys Superfan Epic Trip of a Lifetime
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to make a trip to San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 60, after being named a replacement for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Lamb takes the place of Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
It will be Lamb's fifth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.
While Lamb will be making the trip to San Francisco on short notice, a Cowboys superfan will as well thanks to the superstar pass catcher.
Lamb has gifted a decorated Air Force veteran and die-hard Dallas fan from New Mexico, Technical Sgt. Chris Ferrell, a surprise trip to the Bay Area for the Super Bowl. Lamb teamed up with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner, and the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) to gift the unforgettable trip to Ferrell.
Lamb will meet Technical Sgt. Ferrell and his wife Lauren before the game. The USAA is also coordinator similar efforts with other star players around the league.
"It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to send Technical Sgt. Chris Ferrell and his wife Lauren to their first Super Bowl with the help of USAA and the Air & Space Forces Association," Lamb said in a statement.
"I’m honored to be able to give back to a deserving veteran and life-long Cowboys fans like Chris and Lauren who have given so much to others, and I can’t wait to show my appreciation in-person in San Francisco."
TSgt. Ferrell served in the Air Force for 14 years before medically retiring due to combat injuries. He disarmed and destroyed roadside bombs and other explosive hazards as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician during his years of service. the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, an Air Force Commendation with Valor, multiple Achievement Medals, the DOD Civilian of the Year, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama, and more.
Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will take place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
