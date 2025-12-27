Why Dallas Cowboys should sit Javonte Williams in season finale

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Javonte Williams this offseason, few expected him to make the kind of impact he has. The fifth-year running back has recorded career highs in rushing attempts (252), rushing yards (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8).

During the win over the Washington Commanders, Williams was even able to max out all of his contract incentives for the year, increasing his $3 million deal to $3.5 million. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to finish the game due to a nagging shoulder injury that forced him out.

That injury has been bothering Williams for several weeks and is just one reason the Cowboys should shut him down for the year. By keeping him sidelined for the Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, Williams can begin to get his shoulder fully healthy as he prepares for the 2026 season.

There's no guarantee he will return to Dallas, but if he does, it would be ideal to have him fully healthy and playing him in a meaningless game while already hurt could put that in jeopardy.

Sitting the starting RB could help the Dallas Cowboys as much as Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu defends. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Even if the Cowboys are unable to retain Williams, sitting him could help them out in the long run. Dallas is lacking depth at running back, with only Malik Davis standing out as a viable option behind Williams this season.

Davis, who recorded 103 yards on Christmas Day, has been a pleasant surprise. He could very well be the No. 2 back in 2026, but the Cowboys have two rookies they need to learn more about.

First is Jaydon Blue, who has been a disappointment this year. Blue has just 65 yards on 22 attempts, but it's still worth giving him more snaps in the finale to see what he can do.

There's also Phil Mafah, who is currently on IR with a shoulder injury. He has yet to be activated, but getting him on the field would be ideal to close out the season. Dallas has nothing to play for, which is why a focus on 2026 is the right call.

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dontae Manning defends. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

