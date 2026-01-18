3 cornerbacks who should be on the Cowboys’ radar in 2026 NFL free agency

The biggest issue for the Dallas Cowboys this season was their inability to stop the aerial attack. Moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the first step in getting this corrected, but the Cowboys will also need to add talent, especially after finally moving on from Trevon Diggs.

Dallas currently has just one proven starter at cornerback in DaRon Bland, but he's been battling injuries for the past two seasons. That's why they're expected to add someone with one of their early picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

MORE: A surprise candidate is emerging in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator search

It would also be wise to bring in free agents to strengthen the secondary. That said, here's a look at three players they could target.

Roger McCreary

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary warms up during pregame of a game against the New Orleans Saints. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A second-round pick in 2022, Roger McCreary played in 55 games with 38 starts for the Tennessee Titans. He recorded 253 tackles, four sacks, and three interceptions during his tenure with Tennessee and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this October.

MORE: Analyst floats wild George Pickens trade idea for Dallas Cowboys

He played sparingly with the Rams during the season while battling a hip injury. He was on the field for their postseason win in the Divisional Round, recording one tackle and a pass breakup.

McCreary isn't going to be a long-term solution or a shutdown cornerback. He could, however, be an affordable option who provides some much-needed experience.

Alontae Taylor

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dallas learned how important the nickel position is when they let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. Without him, they had to move DaRon Bland around, which hurt them on the outside.

MORE: 4 pass rushers who should be on the Cowboys’ radar in 2026 NFL free agency

That's why Alontae Taylor could make sense. Like McCreary, Taylor was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, recording 293 tackles, seven sacks, and four interceptions.

He's arguably the top slot corner on the market and could help fill a major hole in the Dallas secondary.

Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen reacts against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen is one of the more interesting pending free agents. He has elite size at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions as a rookie with six in 2022. Over the past two seasons, Woolen has seen his snap count decline, leading to a belief that he might not be in the long-term plans for Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald.

Should that prove to be the case, and Woolen hits free agency, the Cowboys should see what it might take to bring him in. Adding Woolen would give them a competent starter, while also giving them more options in the draft.

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award