Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 12: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but it won't be easy. While they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 in Week 11, their opponent in Week 12 offers a far greater challenge.
Dallas will host the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, which is the same team they faced in the season opener. Philadelphia won that meeting 24-20, with the Cowboys falling just short on their comeback bid.
MORE: Cowboys build elite defense with two 1st-round difference-makers in recent mock draft
The Cowboys look for revenge at home this weekend, while also trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the stage set, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the action.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.0 | O/U: 47.5
MORE: Dak Prescott set to break prestigious Dallas Cowboys record in Week 12
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries