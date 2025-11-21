Dak Prescott set to break prestigous Dallas Cowboys record in Week 12
Dak Prescott had another excellent game in Week 11, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
In the victory, Prescott threw for 268 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. For his career, he now has an impressive 34,024 yards in his career, which is just 159 yards behind the franchise leader, Tony Romo, who had 34,183 yards in his career.
That means Prescott, who took Romo's job in 2016, could surpass him as early as Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Prescott was asked about the possibility of making history and he said he was humbled to have played the game long enough to make such an impact.
“I’m humbled,” Prescott said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Thankful to be healthy and to be in this position to do it. I was on the production call, and they asked me the same thing: Would I have thought this 10 years ago? And I said, ‘Yeah, I was very arrogant as a rookie.’ When you’ve played in this game long enough, and you can stay healthy, with my expectations of what my play is, that’s supposed to happen."
"So just thankful, humbled, super grateful to be playing a game I love at this high of a level. To still be doing it and look forward to keep going any of those that will happen.”
Dak Prescott can eventually surpass Tony Romo's TD mark as well
If Prescott usurps Romo for career passing yards this weekend, he will have done so in 23 fewer games, but six more starts. Romo made 22 appearances early in his career, where he was a holder, but threw no passes.
He finished with 156 appearances, but 127 starts. Prescott will start his 133rd career game this weekend.
Once he passes Romo's passing total, he can aim for his touchdown record. Romo is currently first in Cowboys history with 248 touchdowns, while Prescott has 234. For what it's worth, Prescott has just 88 interceptions compared to 117 for Romo.
