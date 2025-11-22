Cowboys build elite defense with two 1st-round difference-makers in recent mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, thanks in large part to their strong defensive performance. Newly added Quinnen Williams led the way with 1.5 sacks, and the attention he commanded opened things up for their entire defense.
Moving forward, that should give them more hope that they can compete, and potentially fight for a spot in the playoffs. Even if they can't make the postseason, the improved play gives them confidence that things can be better in 2026 and beyond.
That would be especially true if they land the two studs linked to them in a recent mock draft from Pro Football Network's James Fragoza, who has them bringing in two defensive playmakers as they build a potentially elite defense.
Round 1, Pick 13: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has emerged as a force on the edge for the Cowboys, and now they land a second starter to play opposite him in Texas Tech's David Bailey.
"David Bailey has emerged as a buzzy 2026 NFL Draft name thanks to his upside as a pass-rush specialist. At 6’3, 250 pounds with plus length and fast-striding acceleration, he excels at winning from wide alignments, using his speed and compact build to stress OTs around the arc," Fragoza wrote.
"While he still needs to improve his run defense to see more every-down work, Bailey’s value as a designated pass rusher is already evident."
With Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark on the roster, the Cowboys have run-stuffers. Getting a pass-rushing stud like Bailey could round out the front line.
Round 1, Pick 24: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Dallas is likely to move on from Trevon Diggs this offseason. If so, they'll need to rebuild the secondary, which is why they go for Avieon Terrell with their second pick in this round.
"Avieon Terrell might tip the scales at just 180 pounds, but he plays way above his weight class, mixing it up with physicality and technique. He’s forced six fumbles and batted away 14 passes over the past two seasons, proving he can change games with effort and ball skills. He’s silky smooth in coverage and has shades of his older brother, Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell, to his game."
The Cowboys will still have to figure out the safety position, but Terrell joining DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. could be special.
